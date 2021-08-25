Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 2,775.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,068,000 after purchasing an additional 183,682 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cabot by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT stock opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.41. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.