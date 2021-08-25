Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CAL stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. 329,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.11. Caleres has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 80,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 147,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

