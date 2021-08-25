Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $26.98

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $28.48. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 12,022 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after buying an additional 1,535,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,599,000 after buying an additional 153,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after buying an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.6% in the second quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,055,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,255,000 after buying an additional 105,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after buying an additional 199,908 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

