Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.17. 615,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.71. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

