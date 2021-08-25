Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Major Shareholder Sam Levinson Purchases 8,699 Shares of Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson bought 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $296,200.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Sam Levinson bought 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,865.07.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Sam Levinson acquired 336 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $10,221.12.

CSU stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 503.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

