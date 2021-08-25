Capital Square LLC Reduces Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 198,404 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

