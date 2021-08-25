Capital Square LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Capital Square LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

