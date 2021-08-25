Carebit (CARE) Tops One Day Volume of $6.00

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Carebit coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Carebit has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Carebit has a market capitalization of $15,366.64 and $6.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carebit Profile

Carebit (CRYPTO:CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Carebit’s total supply is 162,246,850 coins and its circulating supply is 157,853,770 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carebit is carebit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carebit coin (CARE) is a PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm created to empower the Carebit, a non-profit blockchain based charity. All company accounts and donation addresses are available for public scrutiny. Users can track 100% of all donations. A master node project with a real purpose and long-term plans. Carebit encourages their investors to consider giving a little back from the company generous rewards. “

Carebit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

