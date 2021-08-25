CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Holdings Boosted by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 414,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after purchasing an additional 51,273 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.27.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

