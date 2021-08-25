CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $375,598.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at $38,689,376.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $402,887.26.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

CARG opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

