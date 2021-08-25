Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.