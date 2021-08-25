Ccore Price Up 26% This Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Ccore has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $39,596.74 and approximately $112.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.82 or 0.00785748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00101542 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

