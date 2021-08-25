Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CDR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,968. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

