Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Celanese worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.10. The stock had a trading volume of 327,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

