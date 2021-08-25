Celer Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43.78 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. Celer Network has a market cap of $262.68 million and $43.78 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00054246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00053029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.95 or 0.00785807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101623 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,748,480,630 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

