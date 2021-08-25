Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post $10.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $9.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $68.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $75.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.95 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLLS shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of CLLS stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 4.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 11.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the period. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

