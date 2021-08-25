Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $19,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.33.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

