Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CNTG. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Centogene currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Centogene has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $211.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of -2.14.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centogene by 204.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Centogene by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

