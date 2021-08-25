Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.0731

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $87.67 million and $1.33 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.54 or 0.00785013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00101092 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

