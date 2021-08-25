Centrifuge (CFG) Achieves Market Cap of $104.62 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002521 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $104.62 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00126769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00158640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,023.23 or 0.99978190 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.99 or 0.01048234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.71 or 0.06584647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,648,985 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

