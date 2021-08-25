Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Acquires $1,753,826.59 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 61,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 44,437 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00.

Shares of CERE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 579,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,226. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.44. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,661 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

