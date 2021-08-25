CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.85. 4,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 43,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,970,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

