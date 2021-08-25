Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.53.

CRL stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $431.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

