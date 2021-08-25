Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 427 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $178.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $324.30 billion, a PE ratio of 292.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.82.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

