Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $452.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $418.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.