Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $180.18

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.18 and last traded at $179.37, with a volume of 385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.58.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.