ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.14). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at $2,938,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

CCXI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 5,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,440. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.46.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.