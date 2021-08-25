Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.44 Million

Brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report $21.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.77 million and the lowest is $21.10 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $21.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $86.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHMG stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $46.80. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.09. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $48.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.