Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

NYSE CHWY opened at $92.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,605.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

