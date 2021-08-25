Chiliz Hits Market Capitalization of $2.25 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $476.88 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00054131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.00780864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00101740 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,894,516,282 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

