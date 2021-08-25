Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Down to $13.67

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $13.11. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 7,449 shares changing hands.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 208,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $2,497,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

