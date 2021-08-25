Christopher H. Bohnert Buys 3,000 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

