Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Cap of $188.17 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $188.17 million and approximately $182.19 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00053830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.31 or 0.00779155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00100660 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.