Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.63. 57,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 59,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.