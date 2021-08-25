Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLM stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $313.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.51. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

