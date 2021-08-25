Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 4,492 Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 448,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 114.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

