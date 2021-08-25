Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Virco Mfg. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIRC. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. 21.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIRC. TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

