Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $51,000 Position in X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in X Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in X Financial during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in X Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get X Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

XYF opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. X Financial has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $296.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.23.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 11.18%.

X Financial Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.