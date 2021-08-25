Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%.

Citi Trends stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,156. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $802.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.77. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Several research firms have commented on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citi Trends stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 197.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Citi Trends worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

