Citigroup Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $44.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $40.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.
URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.
Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.28. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $42.10.
In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,778,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.