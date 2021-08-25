Citigroup Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $44.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $40.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.28. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,778,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

