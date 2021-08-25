Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.97% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

