City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of CIO opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $699.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

