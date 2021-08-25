Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE CLH opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $103.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,995. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.