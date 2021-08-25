Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE CLH opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $103.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $1,801,329.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,995. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.