Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Up 2.8%

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $192.10 and last traded at $192.10. 3,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 27,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.82.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.17.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.
About Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA)
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.
