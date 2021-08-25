Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Up 2.8%

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $192.10 and last traded at $192.10. 3,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 27,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFXA. UBS Group AG raised its position in Colfax by 383.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,468,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Colfax by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colfax by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 775,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,953,000 after purchasing an additional 167,251 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Colfax by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

About Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

