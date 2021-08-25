Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

