Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 144,029.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

