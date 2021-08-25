Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Monday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $14.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Community Health Systems traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 26,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,266,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CYH. Truist reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.33.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

