Comparing Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Five Star Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 32.06% 9.57% 1.13% Five Star Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Five Star Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $108.19 million 4.35 $30.24 million $2.13 16.99 Five Star Bancorp $83.69 million 4.92 $35.93 million N/A N/A

Five Star Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Five Star Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.03%. Five Star Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.02%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Five Star Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.