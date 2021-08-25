Comparing Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) & Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akumin and Biodesix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $251.28 million 0.65 $713,030.00 $0.01 230.00 Biodesix $45.56 million 5.43 -$174.77 million ($6.48) -1.42

Akumin has higher revenue and earnings than Biodesix. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Biodesix shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of Biodesix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akumin and Biodesix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 2 1 0 2.33 Biodesix 0 0 4 0 3.00

Akumin presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.17%. Biodesix has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.44%. Given Biodesix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Akumin.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin N/A N/A N/A Biodesix N/A N/A N/A

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions. It also provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR test, which is designed to detect the presence of infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. In addition, the company offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

