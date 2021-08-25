Comparing Ecovyst (ECVT) & Its Competitors

Ecovyst (NYSE: ECVT) is one of 31 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ecovyst to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ecovyst and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ecovyst Competitors 242 1037 1328 43 2.44

Ecovyst currently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.62%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 19.51%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ecovyst and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion -$278.77 million 12.31 Ecovyst Competitors $6.84 billion $1.10 million -6.08

Ecovyst’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst’s rivals have a beta of -0.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% Ecovyst Competitors -6.30% 16.28% 4.68%

Summary

Ecovyst rivals beat Ecovyst on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

